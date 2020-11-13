Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up After Nearly 10 Years

At the time, Olivia was seeing someone else, but later became single, leaving Jason with the opportunity to swoop in. “I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things,” he recalled, “And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.”

Two years later, the Ted Lasso actor popped the question. But they were in no rush to get married, instead welcoming son Otis first.

After that, Olivia shared that she saw no point in exchanging vows any time soon. She explained, “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.'”

