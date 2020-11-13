Oladipo reportedly upset Pacers teammates with trade comments

Does Victor Oladipo want out of Indiana? There have been rumors of the Pacers star wanting to get traded and according to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, Oladipo has drawn the ire of his teammates for asking players from several other teams to add him to their roster.

Michael reported that Oladipo spoke with players from the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors during the season, openly asking “Can I come play with y’all?” And to make the already delicate situation even more fractured, Oladipo did his self-tampering “in front of Indiana Pacers teammates.”

If this is true, it is understandable that his Indiana teammates would be upset. After all, Oladipo has long been seen as the foundation of the Pacers’ attempt to become real contenders and for him to so casually ask other teams to grab him is pretty disrespectful to the guys suiting up with him every night.

The strangest part of all of this is that Oladipo himself has dismissed his desire to be traded, at least publicly. Last month, the two-time all-star shut down rumors that he was looking to leave Indiana via trade or free agency, saying he “can’t control rumors” before declaring “I’m a Pacer.”

So what are we supposed to believe? Well, the answer probably lies somewhere in the middle. Oladipo is most likely interested in joining a contender like the Raptors or Heat or becoming the face of a big-market franchise like the Knicks. But for now, he remains in Indiana and may be trying to ensure fans and teammates that as long as that is the case, he is committed to the team.