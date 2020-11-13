Oladipo on rumors: ‘I’m focused on leading Pacers to NBA title’

Before Russell Westbrook’s trade request became public, it was Victor Oladipo’s name that everyone had on their minds. It’s now Friday, and Oladipo still is being mentioned in various rumors.

The Pacers guard addressed the rumors surrounding his future with the team on Friday and reaffirmed his commitment to Indiana, saying he wants to lead the franchise to an NBA title.

“I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me,” Oladipo said to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “That’s just not true, period. I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I’m focused on leading this franchise to a title.”

His commitment, though, comes after reports that he asked players on opposing teams if he could play for them. He apparently made those kinds of remarks even when his teammates were around.

Oladipo’s sister came to his defense on Friday after the guard denied the rumors. She began feuding with Myles Turner on social media, saying that he and Oladipo’s teammates are lying.

Oladipo is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, so it remains to be seen just how committed he is to the organization. After all, he could jump ship if the Pacers put together another disappointing year.

The 28-year-old appeared in just 19 games for the Pacers last season while recovering from a quad injury he suffered the year prior. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The two-time All-Star almost didn’t travel with the team to the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble, initially deciding to opt out before changing his mind at the last second.