October 2020 NPD has FIFA 21 at the top, Nintendo Switch breaks more records

Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn’t account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for October 2020.

FIFA 21 debuted at the top spot, while Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion entered at the #3 position. EA Motive’s Star Wars: Squadrons jumped in at the #9 spot. Meanwhile, of the twenty top sellers for the month, nine games were Nintendo titles. The Nintendo Switch was also the bestselling console of the month, setting a new dollar sales record for the month of October in the U.S.

You can see the full charts and results below. It’s important to remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold. Also, not all publishers give data on digital copies sold.

Here are the October 2020 results:

Total sales: $3.4 billion, up 14% year-over-year.

October 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

FIFA 21 Madden NFL 21 Watch Dogs: Legion NHL 21 Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Star Wars: Squadrons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost of Tsushima NBA 2K21 Marvel’s Avengers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

October 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

October 2020 NPD PlayStation 4

FIFA 21 Madden NFL 21 Watch Dogs: Legion Ghost of Tsushima NHL 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars: Squadrons NBA 2K21 Marvel’s Avengers

October 2020 NPD Xbox One

FIFA 21 Watch Dogs: Legion Madden NFL 21 NHL 21 Star Wars: Squadrons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time NBA 2K21 Marvel’s Avengers Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

October 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Pikmin 3

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons Madden NFL 21 The Last of Us Part 2 Ghost of Tsushima Final Fantasy 7 Remake Super Mario 3d All-Stars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

That’s all for this month’s report. As always, you can check Mat Piscatella’s thread for more information, or compare these results with the previous month’s sales. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in November, as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be charted and noted in the monthly report.