NuScale Power Applauds Ford Government’s Commitment to Resumption of Planning Activities for New Nuclear Development

Just this week, NuScale announced that, through further value engineering efforts using advanced testing and modeling tools, the NuScale Power Module™ – the heart of NuScale’s industry leading SMR technology – can generate 25 percent more power per module, and that new options for smaller power plant solutions in four-module (about 308 MWe) and six-module (about 462 MWe) sizes are both practical and economic.

These scaled power plant configurations are exceptional fits for OPG’s SMR objectives announced today at Darlington, and we very much look forward to presenting a comprehensive business case to OPG for their consideration and evaluation. NuScale is proud to work with OPG through their participation on NuScale’s Advisory Board, and by way of their advice and counsel to NuScale regarding the Canadian nuclear regulatory regime, by way of our mutual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) established in 2018.

Again, NuScale commends and welcomes the strong commitment to SMR development as demonstrated by Ontario and OPG today, and we look forward to continuing our constructive work with them to support this important objective.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This ground-breaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale’s scalable design—a power plant can house up to 12 individual power modules—offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK.

