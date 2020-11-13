November Oculus Quest 2 update adds 90Hz, app gifting, Oculus Move and more

The November Oculus update is adding in some of the most-requested features for both the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 launched one month ago and, to the surprise of many, didn’t allow most apps and games to run at 90Hz despite having hardware capable of utilizing the higher refresh rate. That all changes with today’s firmware v23 update, which natively adds 90Hz to games and apps that support it. Right now, that list includes games like Beat Saber, Echo VR, Job Simulator, Racket: NX, Space Pirate Trainer, SUPERHOT VR, and Vacation Simulator, with plenty more to come in the near future.

Oculus Link now supports the higher refresh rate, as well, giving PC VR users the ability to toggle between 72Hz, 80HZ, and 90Hz in the Oculus app on their PC when using an Oculus Link cable with the Quest 2. Facebook has also added in a new graphical adjustment panel that lets gamers fine-tune the image quality to their liking, which is a huge improvement upon the automatic settings that existed in beta. This also officially marks Oculus Link’s exit from beta.