No new cases but last restrictions remain

There are now only three active cases of coronavirus in the state, with more than 14,000 tests done over the past day.

Only one of those patients caught the virus from an unknown source.

Despite reaching the impressive milestone, restrictions will not be eased ahead of midnight next Sunday, despite the ‘roadmap’ declaring once the state reached the milestone of two weeks of zero cases, it could move to its ‘Last Step’.

“There is just too much at stake to rush out of this,” Premier Daniel Andrews said this week.

“This had seeded into our community like no other. You can’t run, you can’t sprint to COVID normal. It has to be done in a safe and steady way.”

“Whether they’re zero every day, that’s not the aim. The aim is to have as low a numbers as possible and be able to stop the spread of this virus as we take safe and cautious steps to open up.”