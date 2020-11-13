NFL exec: Jimmy Garoppolo ‘may be done in San Francisco’

Could Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers be coming to an end? At least one executive thinks so.

“I think he may be done in San Francisco,” the anonymous executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “And if they keep him, it’s only because they don’t have another option.”

Garoppolo was expected to be the 49ers’ answer at quarterback when the team traded for him in 2017 but so far, he has been solid but not spectacular for San Francisco. While he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season, many believe that the defense, running game and head coach Kyle Shannahan have more to do with the team’s success than Garoppolo.

And this season, Garoppolo has done little to silence the doubters, as he has looked shaky when he has been healthy enough to play, even getting pulled in the 49ers’ blowout loss to the Dolphins after throwing two interceptions. Garoppolo was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 8, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the quarterback is expected to miss at least six weeks.

If the 49ers decide to move on from Garoppolo after the season, they could do so relatively easily, as they could cut him after the season and only take on $2.8 million in dead cap space. But like the executive said, the 49ers may not “have another option,” unless they are looking to grab a quarterback in the draft or hope a better gunslinger is available in free agency or via trade.