New legal challenge to Enbridge pipeline in Michigan threatens higher gas prices in Ontario

Article content continued

De Haan said he expects that Enbridge will have the ability to change how it operates its broader Mainline pipeline network to flow more oil through other pipes if Michigan’s motion passes.

Suncor Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd., Husky Energy Corp. BP plc, United Refining Corp., PBF Energy Co. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. all operate refineries that rely on Line 5, according to documents filed with the Canada Energy Regulator.

A shutdown of the pipeline could therefore affect refineries processing 846,000 barrels of oil per day – or a major chunk of total refining capacity in Ontario, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Line 5 also supplies about 65 per cent of the propane used for winter heating in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and 55 per cent of the state’s total propane, New York-based Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick said.

“It’s kind of political suicide,” Skolnick said of the motion to cancel the easement, noting that Whitmer has tried as recently as June to halt shipments of oil on the pipeline after one of the anchors at the bottom of the Straits shifted.

He said he expects Enbridge will likely win the court challenge, as the Calgary-based company has in the past.

“This will be a third time. Third time’s a charm, I guess, but I give (Michigan’s suit) a low chance,” Skolnick said.

The last time Michigan filed suits to block the flow of oil on the line, in June, Canadian oil producers including Suncor, Imperial and Husky had to scramble to try to secure alternate routes to ship their oil to refineries in Sarnia and Ohio.