Posts Are 100% user submitted & we cannot confirm with 100% certainty the validity of these stories/allegations. Sip wisely!

#TSRRoommateTalk: Shade Room, let me tell ya’ll about my friend and her baby daddy that won’t step up to be a father to their son. So my friend is Crystal Carr, who is a songwriter and singer, she has worked with multiple people, including B.o.B, who just so happens to be her BD.

She let him know that she was pregnant earlier this year, and he straight up told her that he wasn’t trying to be a father, but he would pay child support. He basically left her hanging the whole time she was prego, and since the baby’s been here he hasn’t stepped up to be a true dad.

Right now they’re in court handling the whole child support situation, but I thought I should just drop in real and give ya’ll this tea because some of these men out here be triflin’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post My Friend Had A Baby By B.o.B & He Refuses To Be A Real Father (Roommate Talk) appeared first on The Shade Room.