Moniece Slaughter Slams Treatment Of Black Reality Television Stars

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter has slammed the treatment of Black reality television stars compared to white reality tv stars.

“We weren’t Kris Jenner. I was… flat out I’m gonna f*cking say it. We weren’t Kris Jenner. We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners. We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth’,” she told TheJasmineBRAND.

MONIECE SLAUGHTER BLEACHES SKIN?

She continued: “And so we don’t get treated the same. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership. So we are literally a slave to the machine and it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”

Months back, Moniece announced that she would be walking away from the VH1 show, accusing producers of shady editing.