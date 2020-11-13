Moniece Slaughter Slams Treatment Of Black Reality Television Stars

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter has slammed the treatment of Black reality television stars compared to white reality tv stars.

“We weren’t Kris Jenner. I was… flat out I’m gonna f*cking say it. We weren’t Kris Jenner. We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners. We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth’,” she told TheJasmineBRAND.

