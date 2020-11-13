Measles Deaths Soared Worldwide Last Year, as Vaccine Rates Stalled

Measles deaths worldwide swelled to their highest level in 23 years last year, according to a report released Thursday, a stunning rise for a vaccine-preventable disease and one that public health experts fear could grow as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt immunization and detection efforts.

The global death tally for 2019 — 207,500 — was 50 percent higher than just three years earlier, according to the analysis, released jointly by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No measles deaths were reported in the United States, but measles cases in the country hit a record annual high of 1,282 across 31 states, the most since 1992, according to figures updated earlier this month. As recently as 2012, the U.S. case number was 55.

Public health experts said the soaring numbers are the consequence of years of insufficient vaccination coverage. They worry that the pandemic will exacerbate the spread of measles, a disease that is even more contagious than Covid-19.

“We are worried that there are new gaps in immunity opening because of Covid on top of those that were already there,” said Dr. Natasha Crowcroft, senior technical adviser for measles and rubella at the W.H.O. “We can’t carry on in the same way and expect a different result,” she added, calling for more resources and creative applications of them.