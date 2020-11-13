Marlins hire Kim Ng, who becomes MLB’s first woman GM

The Miami Marlins are breaking down gender barriers.
Miami announced Friday that they have hired Kim Ng as their next general manager, making her Major League Baseball’s first female and first Asian American GM.
Ng most recently served as MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations for years. She also has served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, working with clubs that made the playoffs eight times and won three World Series titles.
The 51-year-old will be the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among the league’s 30 teams and is the first female GM in any of the major North American men’s sports leagues.
