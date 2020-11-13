Losing Khloe Kardashian Made Me Lose a Part of Myself

Instagram

The Cleveland Cavaliers player regrets cheating on Khloe as he tries to work things out with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, more than a year after they split.

Tristan Thompson let Kris Jenner down when he cheated on her daughter Khloe Kardashian, he told the reality star’s best friend on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on Thursday night (12Nov20).

Khloe and Tristan split after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods while the reality star was heavily pregnant with their daughter True. They have reportedly reconciled in recent months, with their reunion playing out on the latest episodes of their reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

On Thursday’s episode, Tristan was seen talking to Khloe’s pal Malika Haqq, and he told her, “Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path – that was not who I wanted to be.”

“I gave (Kris Jenner) my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed. That kills me the most – when someone you respect and have high regard for and you let them down.”

Following Tristan’s phone call with Malika, the sportsman sat down with Khloe to talk about where their relationship stands.

“We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t go with your words and for almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me cause I’m like, ‘Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?’ ” Khloe asked him. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again.”

“You can understand the reservations I have, right?” Khloe continued. “Do I love you? A million per cent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit.”

Khloe concluded, “I don’t know what the future holds. All I do know is I am actively trying to take down little bricks. I try to be more trusting. I try. It’s a slow process, but that’s just how it has to be for me, but I do appreciate the effort you make, and the new you. It’s night and day – who you are.”