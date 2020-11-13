Lewis Hamilton fumes over ‘terrifying’ new-look Turkish GP race track

Lewis Hamilton has joined Max Verstappen in criticising the new-look Turkish Grand Prix race track after finishing fourth in Friday’s practice session.

The Istanbul Park circuit has recently been resurfaced with new asphalt and is very low on grip, while cool conditions added to the treacherous conditions for drivers.

Hamilton, who is seeking a seventh world title on Sunday night, was left irate at his performance and the track, calling his performance “a little bit of a disaster”.

“This is such a fantastic circuit and I really don’t understand why they spend millions to do a re-surface of the track,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 during practice (Getty)

“I know it’s been sitting around for a long time, but maybe they could have just cleaned it instead of wasting all their money.

“Now, it is worse than Portimao (Portugal) with its new surface so, for us, the tyres aren’t working and you can see it’s like an ice-rink out there.

“You don’t quite get the enjoyment of the lap as you would expect here at Istanbul and I don’t see that changing.

“It’s terrifying – the whole way round. There are wet patches all over.

“So, you’re on slicks, accelerating and it goes so fast.

“It’s s–t with a capital S.”