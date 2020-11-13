Home Entertainment Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Celebrate 1 Year Of Engagement Amid Split

Earlier this month, Sabrina Parr, the fiance of Lamar Odom, announced they had split up — but it seems things could be back on as both took to Instagram Story to celebrate their engagement anniversary.

“Made it in time for our one year anniversary,” she captioned a pic of Lamar kissing her on the cheek, adding a kissing-face and a prayer-hands emoji.

“Just a year ago today… me and Lamar got engaged!!!” she wrote on her Stories. “Everyone thought that the proposal happened at the restaurant, but it actually happened privately BEFORE we got to the restaurant! That will forever be our little secret.”

