Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Celebrate 1 Year Of Engagement Amid Split

Earlier this month, Sabrina Parr, the fiance of Lamar Odom, announced they had split up — but it seems things could be back on as both took to Instagram Story to celebrate their engagement anniversary.

“Made it in time for our one year anniversary,” she captioned a pic of Lamar kissing her on the cheek, adding a kissing-face and a prayer-hands emoji.

“Just a year ago today… me and Lamar got engaged!!!” she wrote on her Stories. “Everyone thought that the proposal happened at the restaurant, but it actually happened privately BEFORE we got to the restaurant! That will forever be our little secret.”

Fans are confused, as just days ago, she said she had walked away for the former NBA star.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on November 4. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”