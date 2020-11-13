Home Entertainment King Von’s Sister Calls For Coroner To Be Fired Over Leaked Autopsy...

King Von’s Sister Calls For Coroner To Be Fired Over Leaked Autopsy Pics!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The sister of late rapper King Von is calling for the coroner who conducted her brother’s autopsy to be fired after pictures of his autopsy were leaked online.

“THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SH*T BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!” she said, sharing a screenshot of the man’s personal Facebook page.

RELATED ARTICLES

©