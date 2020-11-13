King Von’s Sister Calls For Coroner To Be Fired Over Leaked Autopsy Pics!!

The sister of late rapper King Von is calling for the coroner who conducted her brother’s autopsy to be fired after pictures of his autopsy were leaked online.

“THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SH*T BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!” she said, sharing a screenshot of the man’s personal Facebook page.

King Von, a Chicago native, was shot and killed outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta last Friday. There is speculation that the shootout was between his crew and members of Quando Rando’s entourage. Quando has not responded to the allegations.

This week, T.I. caught heat after he slammed people coming to Atlanta to commit murders. Several rappers called him out, including Sada Baby.

“He said what he said and then he tried to recant and say that it wasn’t about Von but if it wasn’t about Von you coulda waited ’til next week to make that post,” he said. “I got love for T.I. We kick it, we cool. But certain sh*t, he could’ve waited to post that.”