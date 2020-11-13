Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Not Sleeping w/ Tristan Thompson In ‘KUWTK’ Clip

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian seemed to suggest that she and Tristan Thompson had not yet slept together again — despite reconciling.

“We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities,” Khloe told Malika. “But I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little too touchy,’ and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.'”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN & KRIS JENNER TALK BABY NO.2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR