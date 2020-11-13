Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter’s Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Instagram

The singer-turned-talk show host shares a funny story about her six-year-old daughter River Rose tricking her teacher to let her out of school lessons on Zoom.

Kelly Clarkson‘s six-year-old daughter has come up with an ingenious way to get out of her Zoom school lessons.

The 38-year-old revealed the hilarious anecdote about her little girl, River Rose, on her “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday (12Nov20).

“My daughter does this thing, I don’t know if any of y’all have these kids, she’s actually, it’s quite funny,” Kelly said. “(She will) just pretend that her screen (is frozen). She’s six. She’s six…I caught her just being (frozen).”

Kelly added that River freezes just so “she doesn’t have to do what they’re asking her to do.”

“I mean, points for the comedy, but reel it in, dude,” the “Stronger” star laughed.

Kelly shares River and son Remington, four, with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June this year after seven years of marriage. She sought help to ease the effects of the divorce on her young children. “We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” she explained. “I definitely want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”

The former couple have agreed on sharing custody of their kids. She also requested the court deny spousal support and enforce the couple’s existing prenuptial agreement in her divorce filing.

While she and Brandon are working to figure out the details amicably behind closed doors, things got ugly between her and Brandon’s father. She was sued by her former managers, who work for her father-in-law’s management company, over alleged breach of contract and unpaid commissions.