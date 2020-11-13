Katya From RuPaul’s Drag Race Talks About Her Debut EP Vampire Fitness

: I know you’d been planning your debut EP for quite some time, so walk me through the timeline on working on Vampire Fitness. When did you first get the idea to begin doing music?

Katya: It happened a while ago. It was around, I think two or three years ago actually. And we started to work with the producers to do a rough draft and came up with all these different sounds, and different sketches for all of these songs. And then we finished two of them, “Come In Brazil” being one of them. Then I just put it on the back burner for a while, and didn’t revisit it … I would revisit Come In Brazil, and I always loved it, so I knew that I was going to release it as a single.

But then revisiting the other songs, I was like, “Oh, I still kind of like this.” I had different ideas – a lot of [the songs] went through different iterations. And then being in quarantine was the perfect time to just go through everything, and then re-do stuff, and rework it, re-record. We had the meditation song [“Be Your Own Dentist”] that was originally with this weird affectation, a bizarre transatlantic accent. And I was like, “Oh, I hate that.” So we just redid that. And then yeah, it was just having the time to have it fit, and being sure about the fact that I was like, “Oh, nothing is so timely that it’s connected to a fad, or nothing’s so of the moment that it won’t lose its luster in a year or so.” It all seemed to be pretty timeless, more or less. So I was happy about that, and I was confident in releasing it. I wouldn’t be embarrassed by it in five years.