Kamala Harris And Montel Williams Dating Pictures

Just when you thought you’d seen every “celebs you never knew dated” this happens.
It seems like every other week we post a “couples you never knew dated” list.
There’s the classic Ryan and Sandy B.
The not-so-shocking anymore Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morisette.
And, my personal favorite because there’s just a lot to unpack there: Tom Cruise and Cher.
But somehow, TRULY SOMEHOW, one couple slipped through the cracks.
Future VP, Kamala Harris.
And former talk show host/Sylvia Brown truther, Montel Williams.
The two dated briefly in 2001 and attended a multiple sclerosis fundraiser together with Montel’s daughter.
And we have proof:
A legit red carpet official couple:
Montel confirmed the relationship in 2019, with this actually very good quote:
Now see you in every list from now until eternity.
