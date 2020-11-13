Kamala Harris And Montel Williams Dating Pictures

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Just when you thought you’d seen every “celebs you never knew dated” this happens.

It seems like every other week we post a “couples you never knew dated” list.

There’s the classic Ryan and Sandy B.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

The not-so-shocking anymore Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morisette.


Lee Celano / WireImage / Getty Images

And, my personal favorite because there’s just a lot to unpack there: Tom Cruise and Cher.


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

But somehow, TRULY SOMEHOW, one couple slipped through the cracks.


Carterdayne / Getty Images

Future VP, Kamala Harris.

And former talk show host/Sylvia Brown truther, Montel Williams.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The two dated briefly in 2001 and attended a multiple sclerosis fundraiser together with Montel’s daughter.


Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

And we have proof:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty images

A legit red carpet official couple:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Montel confirmed the relationship in 2019, with this actually very good quote:

[email protected] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr

Now see you in every list from now until eternity.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

