Josh Papalii takes blame for Queensland’s Game Two Origin horror show

Queensland enforcer Josh Papalii has taken the blame for the Maroons’ horror show in Game Two, vowing to be better in next Wednesday’s State of Origin decider.

After a stunning comeback in Game One, Wayne Bennett’s side were put to the sword at ANZ Stadium last Wednesday, crashing to a 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Blues.

While he scored a try, Papalii managed just 75 metres gained in the loss in what was an unusually quiet performance from the star prop.

The Raiders star also found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons during the game, involved in a ugly hair-pulling incident.

“We started well, but I felt like we let them off the hook pretty easy. You can’t give Teddy (James Tedesco) and (Cody) Walker the easy ball they had. We were always going to pay,” Papalii said.

Queensland vs New South Wales State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

Josh Papalii says he regrets pulling the hair of Blues star Angus Crichton in Game Two (Nine)

“I feel like a lot of that was my fault, not setting the platform for Chez (Daly Cherry-Evans) and Ben Hunt to play off.

“I’m the oldest in the middle and I was very disappointed in my performance. I need to be better and get the young boys on the back of that.”

Papalii managed to avoid a suspension for the incident, but still regrets his actions.

“I just went into a little bit of ‘red head’. I lost control and the sense of where the game was,” Papalii said.

“As an older bloke, little examples like that aren’t fair to the younger boys coming through. I definitely need to be better.

“I don’t want to take anything away from New South Wales, they played well and they’re on the brink of winning three series in a row and we need to make it not happen.”