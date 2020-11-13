JoJo Siwa Admits Getting Makeover From James Charles ‘Terrified’ Her

Instagram

The 17-year-old YouTube star describes the moment the makeup guru traded her signature ponytail for a more mature look as the ‘scariest day of [her] life.’

–

JoJo Siwa has gotten real about the shocking makeover she received from James Charles. A little over a month after the beauty guru traded her signature ponytail and glittery makeup for a more mature look, the YouTube sensation admitted that the transformation actually “terrified” her.

“I was terrified,” the 17-year-old aspiring singer confessed to “E!’s Daily Pop” host Carissa Culiner on Thursday, November 12. She went on to clarify, “It was really, really, really, really, fun and it was something really, really, really, really, really different. But that day was the scariest day of my life.”

Asked about what scared her, the “Dance Moms” alum revealed that she does not like “different things.” She further explained, “I don’t like looking different, I don’t like eating different, I don’t like doing anything different, I don’t like new things, I don’t like different things, I like to stick to the plan. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, I’m really a true believer in that.”

While she let James transform her look, Jojo was not the only one getting a makeover. She managed to give James a JoJo-style makeover, as shared via her YouTube channel on August 22. She also gave Paris Hilton the same transformation one month later. Next, she is aiming to give Lady GaGa such a makeover. “If I got to do her makeup, I would definitely put a heart on her face,” she envisioned. “I would probably do a heart that was, like, inspired by all her looks.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jojo also talked about her holiday EP “JoJo’s Rockin Christmas”. She shared, “We took my favorite Christmas songs and we put a little spin on each of them, to make them either a little more pop and rock. There’s four songs on it. One of them my, probably my favorite one on the EP called ‘It’s Christmas Now’. It is a remake of my song ‘High Top Shoes’, but it’s all Christmas-themed.”

Music aside, Jojo has secured her first nomination at E! People’s Choice Awards, which will be held on Sunday, November 15. She is up against Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae for the Social Star of 2020 kudo. About the nomination, she said, “To be in an award show that has so many cool people who I’ve looked up to my whole life, I mean, it’s just insane. Like, it’s so mainstream, that it’s like, literally unbelievable.”