Joel Tomkins in hot water over controversial incident, draws John Hopoate comparisons, Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons star Joel Tomkins has come under fire after a controversial incident during his side’s elimination playoff win over Leeds.

The incident occurred in the 54th minute when Leeds playmaker Richie Myler was tackled by Tomkins and teammate Israel Folau.

Cameras appeared to catch Tomkins sticking his fingers in between Myler’s legs, with the act leading to a brief scuffle between the two teams.

However, Myler declined to make an official complaint after the incident, while the video referee also failed to penalise Tomkins.

The incident involving Tomkins sticking his finger up the rear of Leeds’s Richie Myler (Twitter)

Following the match, Catalans coach Steve McNamara told reporters he had “no concerns” about the incident involving Tomkins in the second half.

Tomkins’ actions immediately drew comparisons to John Hopoate among league fans, after the then-Manly winger was suspended for 12 matches for a similar incident in 2001.

Hull FC were defeated by Warrington Wolves in the other elimination playoff match, booking their spot in the semi-finals.

The Dragons will face last year’s Super League champions St Helens in their own semi-final clash next weekend.