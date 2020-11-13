Joan Collins Auctions Off Jewelry Worth More Than $290,000 for Charity

WENN

The ‘Dynasty’ actress has put some of her jewelry collection under the hammer in order to raise money for a hospice charity that cares for children with life-limiting conditions.

Joan Collins has sold off part of her jewellery collection for more than $290,00 (£220,000).

The glamorous “Dynasty” actress, 87, auctioned several valuable items from her collection at Bonhams in London on Thursday (12Nov20) – with some of the proceeds going to The Shooting Star Children’s Hospice charity.

The top priced lot from Joan’s trove of jewels was a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond brooch dating from about 1930 that sold for $161,000 (£122,750) – eight times its pre-sale estimate of $19,730-$26,300 (£15,000-£20,000).

It fetched more than a 60.5-carat diamond necklace that Dame Joan bought in 1985 when she was starring as Alexis Carrington Colby in “Dynasty”, which sold for $90,750 (£69,000) – at the top end of its estimated price.

In a press release announcing the sale, Joan said, “The fabulous thing about jewellery is how extraordinary it makes you feel – these pieces of jewellery have brought me so much joy over the years and I felt it was time for others to experience this.”

“I am also delighted to support The Shooting Star Children’s Hospice through part of the proceeds of the lots – the charity is vitally important, and it is an honour to be able to support it.”

Other items the actress sold off included a pair of pendant earrings, which sold for $19,730 (£15,000), a collar, which went for $13,150 (£10,000), and a pair of ruby and diamond pendant earrings costing $9,210 (£7,000).

Earlier this year, Joan Collins also auctioned off lunch date to support Britain’s National Health Service amid pandemic.