Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

The 43-year-old rapper shares with ‘The Real’ co-hosts that he woke up one morning to find the TV host having a difficulty to breath, prompting him to grab ‘her immediately’ and take ‘her to the emergency room.’

Rapper Jeezy (Young Jeezy) assures fans that his fiancee Jeannie Mai is doing okay after she underwent emergency surgery earlier this month. During his appearance in the Thursday, November 12 episode of “The Real“, the rapper shared with Jeannie’s co-hosts that she’s currently on the mend.

When asked if Jeannie really used her time to rest instead of working, Jeezy admitted that it’s “been hard to get her to rest, but she’s doing well.” He added, “I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support. She’s eating everything in the house, but she’s definitely doing well.”

He then explained that Jeannie was diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition where the epiglottis swells and blocks the air into lungs. “She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good,” Jeezy recounted. “It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing.”

He said that he woke up one morning to find Jeannie having a difficulty to breath. “I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room,” he said. “They found something, but they didn’t know.” He then went to another doctor who immediately looked at her and told her, “You’re done with ‘Dancing with the Stars‘. You’re done. This is life-threatening. If you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.”





Jeannie was forced to withdraw from the ABC dancing competition show on Monday, November 2. “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she said in a statement to “Good Morning America“. “I am heartbroken that my ‘DWTS’ journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Sending support to Jeannie, who competed in season 29 with her pro dancer partner Brandon Armstrong, “DWTS” producers said in a statement, “Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”