Jaws of life needed as horror accident in Olifantsfontein claims two lives

A gruesome motor vehicle accident on old Pretoria Road in Olifantsfontein on Friday claimed the lives of a woman and a teenager.

A hatchback Toyota Yaris, with two occupants, crashed head-on with a Toyota Hino truck. Only the driver was in the truck.

The female driver, aged about 35, and a 15-year-old passenger died due to multiple injuries, said Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi.

The male truck driver survived; he only had minimal injuries.

“[A] rescue team from Olifantsfontein fire station was in attendance and used the jaws of life to recover the deceased from the wreckage [of the Toyota Yaris],” Ntladi said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and is under investigation by authorities.