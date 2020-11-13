Ivanka returns to NYC for the first since her father lost the election

Ivanka Trump has been spotted back in New York City for the first since Joe Biden won the election, as her and husband Jared Kushner prepare for life after the White House.

Donald Trump’s daughter and close aide was seen heading out of her $4.1million Manhattan apartment at Trump’s Park Avenue building on Friday morning with a garment bag slung over her arm, in pictures obtained exclusively by .com.

The purpose of her visit was unclear however the Kushners are expected to return to the Big Apple to try to pick up their old life from before they relocated to Washington DC as Trump’s aides.

However, their return could be far from smooth sailing as their work at the White House has alienated several left-leaning former pals and Ivanka’s best friend has warned they will find the move socially ‘difficult’.

The Kushners, both 39, and their three children may also find themselves struggling to get a COVID vaccine when it hits the market if they return to New York, after her father said Friday he would not send supplies to the state as he continues to feud with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Scroll down for video

Ivanka Trump was spotted back in New York City for the first since Joe Biden won the election

Donald Trump’s daughter and one of his closest aides was pictured heading out of her $4.1million Manhattan apartment at Trump’s Park Avenue building on Friday morning

Ivanka complied with the state’s coronavirus rules for her outing, sporting a floral-patterned face mask

Ivanka has maintained a low profile since her father’s defeat – her only public outing since election day being to join him at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Though she is yet to publicly acknowledge Biden’s win, both her and Kushner have reportedly been quietly urging Trump behind closed doors to admit defeat and bow out gracefully.

The power couple are expected to return from DC to New York which has long been their home with their temple, prestigious Jewish school and Kusher’s family all still in the city.

And the timing of her visit to New York suggests they may already be setting the wheels in motion.

Ivanka cut a casual figure in jeans, knee-high boots and a blue sweater, with her hair scraped back in a loose pony tail as she stepped out of her apartment building Friday morning.

She carried a blue tote bag over her shoulder and had a garment bag draped over the other arm, as a doorman shielded her from the rain with an umbrella as she walked to a waiting car.

The doorman and her security helped her into the car before she headed to check out a commercial office building a few blocks from Trump Tower.

Ivanka cut a casual figure in jeans, knee-high boots and a blue jumper, with her hair scraped back in a loose pony tail as she stepped out of her apartment building Friday morning

A doorman shielded her from the rainy fall weather with an umbrella as she walked to a waiting car outside. She carried a blue tote bag over her shoulder and a garment bag draped over the other arm

The doorman and her security helped her into the car before she headed to check out a commercial office building a few blocks from Trump Tower

The purpose of her visit was unclear however the Kushners are expected to return to the Big Apple to try to pick up their old life from before they relocated to Washington DC as Trump’s aides

Ivanka complied with the state’s coronavirus rules for her outing, sporting a floral-patterned face mask.

Her visit to her former – and possibly future – main home came hours before her father addressed the nation in a press conference for the first since the election was called for Biden, where he vowed to withhold a COVID vaccine from New York.

‘As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exceptions of places like New York state where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say ‘I don’t think it’s good politically. I think it’s very bad from a health standpoint.’ He wants to take his with the vaccine. He doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from,’ Trump said.

He was referring to Cuomo’s comments on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday when the governor called the news of Pfizer’s breakthrough on a potential vaccine ‘good news’ but ‘bad news’ it will be rolled out under Trump.

Trump said it was too bad the governor, who became a national star based on his handling of the pandemic in his state, ‘doesn’t trust’ his White House.

It remains to be seen whether the same rules will apply for Trump’s own family if the Kushners relocate back to the Big Apple.

But what is clear is that Trump’s latest attack on New York will do his daughter and her husband no favors in the already challenging task ahead of them of reintegrating back into the New York social scene.

However, their return could be far from smooth sailing as their work at the White House has alienated several left-leaning former pals and Ivanka’s best friend has warned it could be socially ‘difficult’

Ivanka walked to the waiting car. Her visit comes as her and Jared Kushner start to prepare for life after her father leaves the White House

Ivanka has maintained a low profile since her father’s defeat – her only public outing since election day being to join him at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day

The timing of her visit to New York suggests the power couple could already be setting the wheels in motion for their return.

Her visit to her former – and possibly future – main home came hours before her father addressed the nation in a press conference for the first since the election was called for Biden

Trump vowed to withhold a COVID vaccine from New York hitting out at Governor Cuomo because he ‘doesn’t trust’ his White House

It remains to be seen whether the same rules will apply for Trump’s own family if they relocate back to the Big Apple

Trump’s latest attack on New York will also do his daughter and her husband no favors in the already challenging task ahead of them in reintegrating back into the New York social scene

The Kushners are expected to make a return to New York with their luxury apartment, their temple, Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, where the Kushners contribute a hefty sum, and where they will be welcome with open arms.

And to the Ramaz School, the highly competitive Jewish private school where there will likely be slots for the kids.

But the couple may be in for a rude awakening and their return to the city could be socially ‘difficult,’ – at least at first, according to Ivanka’s best friend, Georgina Bloomberg, 37.

Bloomberg, who defended her friend to the Daily Beast, described Ivanka as ‘a wonderful smart person [who gets] a lot of criticism she doesn’t deserve.’

According to the daughter of former New York City Mayor Michael – himself a vocal Trump critic – any initial froideur from the New York elite, ‘will probably change,’ in .

Many of the couple’s famous friends have become famous former friends in the past four years.

If Ivanka and Jared expect to go back seamlessly into their old life in New York they may be in for a rude awakening The couple and their their children Arabella and Joseph are pictured boarding Air Force One

Ivanka is reportedly looking to make her way back into the art world and has been keeping in touch with prominent art dealers. Ivanka and Jared are pictured posing with mail-in ballots for New York with Donald Trump while on Air Force One

Actress Natalie Portman who attended their wedding in 2009 and invited them to her own in 2012 has been a vocal critic, accusing Trump of ‘taking us backwards on civil rights.’

Emmy Rossum, who was also at their wedding, responded to Trump’s hot-mic ‘locker room’ comments in 2016 with the tweet, ‘Donald Trump thinks ‘when you’re a star,’ you ‘can do anything’ to women? Well you can’t make me vote for you you misogynistic entitled pig.’

Socialite and former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo who once co-chaired the American Museum of Natural History’s winter dance with Ivanka (dress theme ‘celestial black tie’) has made it very clear that she has no intention of sitting anywhere near her former friend now.

Georgina Bloomberg has defended her best friend Ivanka Trump, insisting she is a ‘wonderful person’ and a ‘good daughter’ who has received criticism she ‘doesn’t deserve’ (pictured in 2014)

‘In the end, it will be @realDonaldTrump and @IvankaTrump alone in the bunker…’ is just one of her numerous tweets.

And while they may be able to depend on the friendship of some – art dealers Tico and Colby Mugrabi remain close confidantes and went to the couple’s wedding anniversary at Camp David in 2019 – they will also have to face the reality of blame by association with the deeply divisive President.

Prior to her role in politics, Ivanka had been a prominent figure in the art scene, having built up an impressive collection which has been frequently featured in her Instagram posts.

In 2017 it was reported Ivanka and husband Jared owned pieces from a variety of artists, including Dan Colen, Alex Da Corte, David Ostrowski, Jan Yoors, Christopher Wool, John Baldessari, Nate Lowman and Alex Israel.

The first daughter is allegedly looking to make her way back into the art world and start collecting pieces again, according to ArtNet.

The gossip column claims Ivanka could potentially get her foot back in the door through the handful of art connections she maintained during her in Washington.

Ivanka had allegedly been preparing for her inevitable return by keeping in touch with prominent art collectors and dealers, including Tico and Mugrabi.

The billionaire heiresses (pictured with Ivanka’s daughter Arabella in 2014), now in their late 30s, were incredibly close in their 20s, when they both lived in New York City

Prior to her role in politics, the first daughter had been a prominent figure in the art collector world, having built up an impressive collection which has been frequently featured in her Instagram posts (pictured)

Now that Joe Biden has put them out of a job, it’s likely Jared and Ivanka will move out of their Washington, DC, home and back into their Park Avenue apartment, in a Trump building

The family could be moving back into their $4.1million pad in Trump’s Park Avenue building

One who knows the family well told .com that Ivanka and Jared have never been social butterflies.

The source who asked not to be named said, ‘Jared is really not a terribly social person and Ivanka hasn’t really been on ”the scene,” since they married, and she had children.

‘They’ve never socialized in the way that some New Yorkers do – she’s not about galas and big philanthropic events. And none of those are happening now anyway because of Covid.’

Instead they are all about business and family; that double helix of the Trump DNA. Those are the fundamentals that will underpin their life back in New York.

Where Don Jr fired off a series of shouty tweets calling for his father to go to ‘total war’ and even the glacial Melania spoke of ‘illegal’ votes, the First Daughter and the First Son-in-law have been conspicuously silent.

Save for a somber and solitary walk-on by Ivanka at the Veteran’s Day Memorial ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, the compulsively groomed couple have barely been seen.

Emmy Rossum, who was at Jared and Ivanka’s wedding (pictured together in 2010) has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump

The actress responded to Trump’s hot-mic ‘locker room’ comments in 2016 with the tweet, ‘Donald Trump thinks ‘when you’re a star,’ you ‘can do anything’ to women? Well you can’t make me vote for you you misogynistic entitled pig’

Socialite and former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo (pictured with Ivanka in 2009) who once co-chaired the American Museum of Natural History’s winter dance with Ivanka (dress theme ‘celestial black tie’) has made it very clear that she has no intention of sitting anywhere near her former friend now

‘In the end, it will be @realDonaldTrump and @IvankaTrump alone in the bunker…’ is just one of her numerous tweets,’ Santo Domingo said in a 2007 tweet

Despite her father’s bigly presence, Ivanka and Kushner’s life in New York has always been relatively small, lived out within the span of a few blocks in the city’s Upper East Side.

Their Park Avenue apartment, in a Trump building of course, is within walking distance of Ivanka’s East 55th street hair salons and Upper East side aesthetician and of course the looming presence of Trump Tower.

Kushner’s parents who have a home in New Jersey also have an apartment near their son’s, overlooking Central Park.

When Ivanka and Kushner lived in the city they often took their children – Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 4 – to visit their grandparents as well as enjoying family outings to the parks’ petting zoo.

Kushner was raised in the Modern Orthodox tradition, a strain of Judaism that integrates observance with life in the secular world, and to which Ivanka converted on marriage.

Those traditions are an integral part of their family life. In fact, they are such strict observers of Shabuoth that the couple had to apply for special rabbinical permission to drive with Trump’s cavalcade on the day of his inauguration because it fell on a Friday.

Their children were enrolled and will likely return to the Ramaz School, a co-ed Jewish Modern School on the Upper East Side not far from the family’s New York City temple, the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

Prior to Trump’s presidency, Ivanka and Jared regularly schmoozed within New York’s most elite circles, even attending the Met Gala in 2015 (left) and 2016 (right)

Ivanka was a regular at outings and tennis matching, seen in 2016 with Dasha Zhukova, and now-sister-in-law model Karlie Kloss at the Men’s Singles Final Match in the 2016 US Open

In 2017 Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein publicly stated that he was ‘deeply troubled by the moral equivalency and equivocation,’ that President Trump offered in response to the Charlottesville riots in which 32-year-old protester Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist.

But he has never extended that criticism to Ivanka and Kushner whom he says he ‘loves.’

It would be fitting for their children to return to the school, as the couple moved their children from their expensive Washington, DC, private school last month after parents reportedly complained that the couple were flouting COVID-19 guidelines and attending White House events without masks.

The couple had sent them to $28,400-a-year Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School since moving to the capital in 2017. On October 19 they moved them to Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in Maryland, where fees go up to $25,270.

At the it was said the move, shortly after Donald Trump and other White House officials tested positive for the virus, was down to the fact Berman offered more in person classes amid the ongoing pandemic.

But the Jewish Telegraphic Agency now reports how other parents had expressed worries at seeing the couple attending events in support of the president and in close contact with people who had been at functions where COVID-19 was spread.

The school is said to have failed to reach a compromise with the couple on the issue and the children were withdrawn. A spokesman for Milton confirmed: ‘They withdrew from the school.’

White House Spokeswoman Carolina Hurley told .com on Thursday: ‘Unnamed sources attacking a family’s decision about what is best for their kids in the middle of a pandemic is shameful.

‘As is true for all families, schooling choices and education are deeply personal decisions and they owe no one, especially idle gossips seeking press attention, an explanation.’

Their children were enrolled and will likely return to the Ramaz School, a co-ed Jewish Modern School on the Upper East Side not far from the family’s New York City temple, the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun. Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 4 pictured over Fourth of July weekend

In 2017 Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein publicly stated that he was ‘deeply troubled by the moral equivalency and equivocation,’ that President Trump offered in response to the Charlottesville riots in which 32-year-old protester Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist. But he has never extended that criticism to Ivanka and Kushner whom he says he ‘loves’

As far as business is concerned neither Ivanka nor Kushner fully divested themselves of their interests during their at the White House.

Ivanka stepped down as Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Development and put her interests in the Trump Organization into a trust, but she continued to pull down an annual salary of $1.5million.

She initially retained her lifestyle and fashion brand selling clothes, jewelry, perfume and accessories. But in 2018 she closed it down, stating that, ‘After 17 months in Washington I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington.’

In fact, by 2017, the brand had already been pulled from the racks of Nordstrom and Dillards where it had once sold briskly after an online campaign to boycott it gained traction.

Truth be told it seems that Ivanka’s interests have moved on from the world of fashion.

She could easily step back into a more active role in the Trump Organization and there are rumored television offers and book deals to consider.

But, as .com revealed earlier this week, Ivanka has political ambitions of her own and there may be a second season of the Trump administration after all, this with Ivanka in the Oval Office.

One who knows the family well told .com that Ivanka and Jared have never been social butterflies. ‘Jared is really not a terribly social person,’ but said Ivanka is ‘more like her father. She sees the public profile as part of the business

Meanwhile her husband has a multi-million-dollar real estate empire to return to, albeit one steeped in controversy.

His family’s company has recently been criticized for filing eviction notices on tenants awaiting Covid relief payments from the government and across the years it has been branded neglectful and litigious.

Kushner’s refusal to fully divest himself of his business interests has long drawn concerns from ethics watchdogs. This manifested most recently at the revelation that Cadre – the real estate company he co-founded in 2014 – had taken a $90million investment from Saudi Arabia.

Cadre’s value has quintupled since 2017 and though Kushner stepped down from the board and reduced his stake to 25 percent that is still a substantial chunk of a company now managing a $522million fund buying properties across the country.

But while Kushner may miss the proximity to power that his roving brief as a presidential advisor afforded him, he is unlikely to miss the limelight.

One familiar with him told .com that, ‘Jared isn’t really someone who is comfortable being out front, in the spotlight. He enjoys having a profile to the extent that it allows him to meet people and make business contacts but Ivanka is different.

‘She’s more like her father. She sees the public profile as part of the business.’

Which explains why Ivanka and Kushner, a couple who have always resembled a shimmering hologram, have all but disappeared from public view completely.

With her sights set on a future White House run neither Ivanka nor her husband want to burn down any bridges.

And if Ivanka makes the leap from First Daughter to first female President then Kushner can look forward to a promotion of his own, from First Son-in-law to First Dude.