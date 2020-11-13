Is this the top? tips five months of Bitcoin upside By Cointelegraph

Is this the top? tips five months of Bitcoin upside
A bullish Brian Kelly of ’s Fast Money said today that Bitcoin’s gains may extend to a full year after the halving — which many members of Crypto Twitter immediately took as a major sell signal.
In a Nov. 12 interview on , Kelly said to host Melissa Lee that the surge of high-profile and institutional investors moving toward (BTC) could mean a bullish future for the cryptocurrency. Asked for a price prediction, he instead said:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.