iPhone 8 trade in value: How much cash can you get?

So you have an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus laying around, and you’re wondering what it’s worth. Great, you’ve come to the right place! You might be surprised how simple it is to ditch your old iPhone 8 or 8 Plus and get on with updating to the latest iPhone. But first, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade.

How much is your iPhone 8 worth?

The iPhone 8 is worth between $100 and $190, depending on whether you trade in the Plus model, the storage size, its condition, and whether or not you will take store credit.

How to check your iPhone 8’s trade-in value

It’s not the newest iOS device on the block, so its value isn’t going to be anywhere near your initial purchase price. But if you’re smart, you can probably get a fair buck or two. With the rapid-fire, tick-tock iPhone release cycle, there’s pretty much nothing you can do but just try your best to squeeze out each little dollar.

But that doesn’t mean your iPhone 8 is worthless. You might find it to be worth more than you expected, and there are also other altruistic motives you could use your old iPhone 8 to pursue. If you really just want to recycle it and get that iPhone 8 off your hands, consider trading it in through our trade-in portal where you can get a fair value and avoid the hassle.

Here’s a quick list of trade-in sites that can tell how much your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus is currently valued at. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:

If you want to do the work of selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get a little bit more than any of these trade-in programs can offer. Selling your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods, but they also require the most effort.

Latest iPhone 8 trade-in values for November 2020

Every month, we go through some of the top trade-in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade-in values for iPhone 8 and 8 Plus for November 2020:

Top iPhone 8 trade in values

MyPhones via : $100 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via : $120 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $140 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $106 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $118 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $170 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $190 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

You can read about your various options for trading in and selling your iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in our full ultimate guide. There, you’ll also find even more options for trading in your iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to get the max value possible.

