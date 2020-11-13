Iota Becomes 30th Named Storm in a Record-Breaking Season

Tropical Storm Iota stirred in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening, becoming the 30th named storm in the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season.

The storm, which was moving west-southwest at three miles per hour as of 4 p.m. Friday, was expected to strengthen steadily and gain speed over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could become a major hurricane — Category 3 or above — within the next 36 hours as it approaches Central America, Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman and meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said on Friday night. It is expected to approach the coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua late Sunday. Rainfall could reach up to 20 inches across the northern parts of the two countries.