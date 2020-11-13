Impending CME gap close could propel Bitcoin price to $18,000 By Cointelegraph

Impending CME gap close could propel Bitcoin price to $18,000

Within the last hour (BTC) price surged through the $16,200 level to secure a new 2020 high at $16,473.

daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 6.62% move brings the top-ranked digital asset closer to closing a CME gap in the $16,465 to $16,570 zone and a growing number of analysts expect the price to break above the $17,200 level if the CME gap is closed.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index. Source: Digital Assets Data
Macro assets current year returns (%). Source: Skew
Uniswap liquidity (USD). Source: Uniswap
Total value locked in DeFi (USD). Source: DeFi Pulse