Howard Levitt: Ill-advised it may be, but Whole Foods was well within its rights to ban the poppy

Here are some of the questions I received recently.

Q:I have been working for a company for 25 years that’s been taken over by another company. Now employees were told to sign a letter of resignation in order to work for the new company. I did because I have to work, but it it legal? How about my 25 years of service? Am I entitled to severance pay?

A:I do not know what you precisely signed. If you were hired on by the new employer, you are presumptively entitled to the combined length of service. Signing a letter of resignation likely will have no impact on that entitlement, if fired by the new employer. However, if you signed an employment contract with the new employer, that could impact on your entitlement if it is enforceable.



QIf I resign, can I change my mind and go back to work?

A:The courts provide a cooling off period when employees have resigned in the heat of the moment. There is no specified time for this so my best advice is to attempt to rescind your resignation as soon as possible. Generally, if the employer has accepted the resignation and taken action based upon it, i.e. hired someone to replace her, the employee will be unable to retract it. Therefore, my advice to employers who do not wish the employee to return is to do just that.

Q:If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, does the employer have an obligation to tell other employees who might have been in close contact. The employer is stating confidentiality for not informing other staff.

A:They have to inform and not doing so could make them liable for negligence.

Howard Levitt is senior partner of Levitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.