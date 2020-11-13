How you can support the volunteers helping families at Queensland Children’s Hospital

They are the people who give up their to support families in life’s toughest times.

Husband and wife duo Ian and Bev MacQueen are just two of the dedicated volunteers providing support for almost 20 years.

“We greet the parents as they come in, if they need help and many of them do,” Ian said.

“It’s just great being able to help other people. We get more out of it actually than we give.”

The volunteers help implement important programs like Kidzone, which is funded by the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Olivia Jary from the Children’s Hospital Foundation said volunteers played a crucial role.