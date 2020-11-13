How Grey’s Anatomy Pulled Off Patrick Dempsey’s Surprise Return

“There’s just so much darkness, and we knew that coming together would be a little ray of light,” Pompeo said. “And so, I think we had the same idea, at the core, to want to help people and bring a smile to people’s faces. So, he loved the idea, and we were just so excited, and we had a ball filming it.”

Dempsey was definitely on board with bringing people some happiness.

“I’ve been tracking what Grey’s had been doing with giving masks, and making sure that people had the right equipment, and it came from that place—OK, what can we do to make people feel better, to give some comfort in this time of uncertainty, and that’s how it began,” he said. “And it was really a wonderful experience to go back, to work with [director/EP] Debbie [Allen].”