Hostage situation at Canadian office building ‘a hoax’

Reports of a hostage situation at an office block Canada were a hoax, according to reports.

Police in Canada say there is no threat at an building in Montreal, which is home to video games firm, Ubisoft.

Images appeared to show dozens of people on the roof.

Montreal Police earlier announced they had received a emergency call and sent specialist officers.

Police with guns and armoured vehicles were pictured in the area, and people were told to stay away.

Ambulances were also sent to the building, in the central Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

However, police have no confirmed there is no threat.