Hip Hop/Celebrity Dentist Shot & Robbed In Dallas; In Critical Condition!

Dr  Jerret Rosenborough (better known as “Dr Rose”), the most prominent dentist in the world of hip hop, was shot last night in Dallas outside of his doctor’s office, has learned.

Dr Rose is known for doing the grills for some of the top hip hop artists in the world. He also is world renowned for his veneers, which TONS of celebrities are currently wearing.

Last night he was shot by a group of men who pulled up to his office and robbed him.

