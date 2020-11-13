Harry Styles Dresses Up and Makes History on the Cover of Vogue

It’s a sign of the times: Harry Styles has made history with his new Vogue cover.

As of Friday, Nov. 13, the music star and One Direction alum is the first man to appear solo on the cover of the iconic fashion magazine in all of its 127 year history. Cue “Golden.”

While it’s a historic moment for him as a male, ever the gender-bending artist, the singer appears on the cover of the December issue in a Gucci jacket layered over a none other than a dress. The 26-year-old reflected on dissolving rules and gender norms in fashion, telling Vogue, “The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis [Presley] and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they’re such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it.”

Elaborating on his fashion philosophy, the performer continued, “I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”