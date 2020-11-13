Hands-On With the New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Happy iPhone launch day part deux! Today is the official release day for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, which join the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ that were released last month. We picked up the new ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and Pro Max for an unboxing, hands-on, and quick video comparison.

At 5.4-inches, the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is the smallest ‌iPhone‌ that Apple has released since the 2016 iPhone SE, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max is the largest ‌iPhone‌ to date, so seeing these two devices side-by-side is a bit comical. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max, which is a dual-handed use phone, looks enormous next to the super tiny mini, which can be used one-handed.



For most people, videographer Dan included, the 6.1-inch size of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro may be the sweet spot, but those who want light weight, one-handed use, and better pocketability will love the mini. For most screen real estate, the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max is the device to choose, and many of us here at are fans of Apple’s largest phone.



The 12 Pro Max offers a lot more screen real estate when browsing the web and using apps than the ‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 mini, but it is a good deal heavier than Apple’s other iPhones. Weight wise, it’s not too far off from the iPhone 11 Pro Max for those that have that ‌iPhone‌, but it is much more hefty than the ‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 mini.



We got the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max in silver and the color is almost a bright white, which looks fantastic. It has shiny silver edges, and the silver color seems to be better at concealing fingerprints than the blue ‌iPhone‌ with matching blue edges. Our ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is red, and the red shade this year is brighter than usual like a shiny candy apple, and it too looks great.



The mini is so small that the Wallet accessory that Apple made goes right to the edges of the phone (it’s the same width), which makes for an odd look. We also picked up a Leather case and the wallet attachment seems more slippery compared to the Silicone case, which is something to keep in mind.



The ‌iPhone 12‌ mini has the same camera as the ‌iPhone 12‌ and takes identical pictures, but the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max has a triple-lens camera with a sensor that’s better than the sensor in the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, giving it the best camera out of the bunch. Even though it has the best camera, the cameras in the other iPhones are quite good, and you may not see too much difference between them in standard lighting situations. You should, however, see some slightly better performance out of the 12 Pro Max in low lighting conditions.



We took some comparison shots with the new iPhones and shared them in the video, so make sure to give it a watch to see if you can tell the difference in photo quality.