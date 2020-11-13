Google confirms Nest Audio to work as Chromecast TV speakers

Google has confirmed that those who own a Nest Audio and a new Chromecast with Google TV can use all three devices to get a better TV audio experience.
Earlier this month, it leaked that Google was working on a feature that allows users to use two Nest Audio speakers to play sound from a Chromecast with Google TV. Now that the feature has been confirmed, it should help boost some users’ TV audio, but it will only work when you’re using the new Chromecast.
This means if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, for example, you won’t get the added benefit of using two Nest Audios as speakers. If you only ever stream content on Netflix or Prime Video, this could be a viable solution, but a soundbar is likely a better option for most people.
There’s no mention of when Google plans to release this feature, but The Wall Street Journal has confirmed with the company that it’s coming at some point in the future.
It’s also still unclear if this feature will come to Google’s other smart devices like the Nest Hub Max and the older Chromecast streaming sticks.
That said, the leaked marketing copy that appeared earlier this month suggests that Google will make this feature exclusive to the new Nest Audio and the Chromecast with Google TV.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: Android Central