GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks By

© . FILE PHOTO: Chevrolet Bolt EV is pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo



DETROIT/WASHINGTON () – General Motors Co (N:) said on Friday it is recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries.

The Detroit automaker said it will recall 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem’s (KS:) Ochang, Korea facility.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended.

GM said the vehicles pose a risk of fire when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk while GM works to determine the appropriate final repair.