Garcelle Beauvais: I Dated Actor Johnny Depp . . . And He’s A BAD KISSER!!

On the Nov. 10 episode of The Real, Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she’s got celebrities in her body count. learned that the beautiful talk show host told her co-hosts that she had a fling w/ Johnny Depp before both of them made it big in Hollywood.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recounted the night she met the Johnny Depp while hanging out with a girlfriend at a Miami nightclub.

GARCELLE SPILLS TEA ON IG LIVE

“We were dancing all night on the dance floor and she goes, ‘Have you noticed this guy’s been standing over there watching you all night?’” Garcelle began. “So by the end of the night, he got the nerve to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m in a band, I’m doing a music video, and I’d love for you to be in it.’”

“And I was like, you know, we exchanged phone numbers and he was living with his sister and her two kids,” she continued. “Listen, this was way before he was Johnny Depp.”

Garcelle her story, detailing the first time she and Johnny “hung out”.

“So we hung out one day and that was at his sister’s house. And he planted one on me,” Garcelle said before describing the kiss. “And you know, he hadn’t… he hadn’t, ya know…. perfected the kiss yet—I guess is how I’m going to leave it,” she concluded her story with a chuckle.