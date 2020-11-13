GameStop Early Black Friday Sale Discounts Big Switch Games

GameStop is launching a Black Friday countdown sale, which includes discounts on games and PC hardware. Most notably, the sale features savings on several first-party Nintendo Switch games — the latest in a string of Black Friday deals we’ve seen this week.

On Saturday, November 14, Switch owners can grab several games for $40. The list of discounted games includes:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario Tennis Aces

Absent from the list are major 2020 titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Paper Mario: The Origami King, which won’t be available for sale on Black Friday either.

While the Switch games are on sale for one day only, customers can grab an array of deals from November 14 to November 18. Borderlands 3, Fast & Furious Crossroads, and a Sims 4 bundle including the new Star Wars DLC pack are all available for $20. Other software highlights include Devil May Cry 5 and Hitman 2, which are both down to $15 in the sale.

On the hardware side, GameStop is offering big savings on gaming laptops and accessories. Customers can save $100 on select MSI gaming laptops and pick up exclusive accessory bundles that include a mouse and RGB mechanical keyboard for 50% off.

Super Smash Bros. purists can grab the Nintendo Switch Fight Pad Pro controller (GameCube-style controllers emblazoned with different logos from Nintendo games) for $10.

The countdown sale is a teaser for GameStop’s proper Black Friday sale will include discounts on 2020’s biggest games, like Marvel’s Avengers and Star Wars Squadrons. Players will have a chance to get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X in-store during that sale as well, though GameStop says that stock will be limited.

