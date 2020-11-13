Friday feedback: Defending democracy, finding purpose

Good morning.

Since it is Friday, some feedback. M.H. wrote in:

“It’s time for business leaders to intervene on behalf of democracy… supporting American tradition and visibly and vocally rejecting this deranged, selfish attempt to steal an open election….Your column today speaks to the relationship between profit and purpose. That rings rather hollow if these leaders are not willing to take positions in support of the very system that has allowed them to become big wheels.”

M.G. had a different take on the election, responding to my post that the Business Roundtable, the Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers all congratulated President-elect Biden on his victory last Saturday:

“If the business leaders are glad for the presidential results, then they deserve the tax, regulatory and legal quagmire that will result.”

Yesterday, I mentioned an exercise our CONNECT Fellows were doing to identify their personal purpose, prompting this moving response from T.H.:

“I have been feeling trapped in a job that I once loved because it ticked all my personal purpose boxes. Today, the company is just a shadow of its former self and a wholly unfulfilling experience.

“Daily,nbsp;I ask myself ‘What do I want to do? Where do I go from here?’ Life’s stresses cloud my thinking and I spiral into a downward circle of frustration, fear and doubt. But your email reminded me that I need to get realigned with my personal,nbsp;purpose and that will help chart the course for the future.”

And finally, my favorite response of the week from D.L., who reminded me of my own purpose in writing this daily note:

“I cannot say enough how these notes inspire me every day. Thank you.”

More news below. And a special read: Geoff Colvin’s story on why the pandemic has been a field day for fraudsters.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]