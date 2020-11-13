First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders now arriving to customers

As the clock slowly turns to November 13 around the world, the first iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max orders have started arriving to early pre-order customers. This also means that the new devices are officially available for purchase and pick up at Apple Stores in many countries.

Eager iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max users have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share new pictures of their devices. Both devices feature completely new designs and form factors, so we’re eager to see how they look in the real-world.

If you’re planning to head to an Apple Store to try and buy a new iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, keep in mind Apple Stores look a bit different this year for the iPhone 12 launch than in prior years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve previously reported on the various ways Apple has shifted its retail strategy to ensure customer and employee safety this year, including a new Express Storefront pickup concept.

Lines have formed at stores around the world, but in many instances, these lines are for people with existing orders to pick up:

iPhone lines look very reasonable at international stores that I’ve seen so far. Staggering the phone release dates seems to have helped keep order. The buffer between the Max/mini and HomePod/Silicon Mac launch should help, too. https://t.co/rGFNjctMB5 — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) November 13, 2020

Many people who pre-ordered their iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max for in-store pickup have started seeing their order status change to “Ready for Pickup” in the Apple Store app:

As your iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max order arrives, remember that citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 12 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap.

The iPhone 12 mini is available in five different colors: black, white, Product(RED), green, and blue. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four different colors: pacific blue, gold, graphite, and silver.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 mini starts at $729 (or $699 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT,amp;T) for 64GB of storage. You can optionally upgrade to 128GB or 256GB of storage as well. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade to 256GB or 5122GB as well.

Let us know down in the comments when you receive your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max!

iPhone 12 mini 届きました！側面の質感とカクカク感がたまらなくいいです。レザーケースとウォレットを装着した時のベストマッチ感が凄い。ゴールした感。 pic.twitter.com/jpVAftpNnI — SEL (@realTradeTrump) November 13, 2020

