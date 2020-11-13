First iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It’s already November 13 in Australia, New Zealand, and countries in Asia which means iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch day has officially kicked off.

Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences, and the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max and 12 mini are arriving to those who preordered on November 6.

New devices photos and videos are popping up across the web on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, the forums, and more.

Because there are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, customers in Australia are the first to be able to purchase one of the new models in an Apple retail location. Available in-store stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect in other ‌Apple Stores‌ worldwide.‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max orders placed now aren't delivering until December for the most part, but ‌iPhone 12‌ mini orders will arrive before the end of November. Still, those who don't want to wait may prefer to pick up an order in store tomorrow.Following New Zealand and Australia, ‌‌iPhone 12‌ mini‌ and 12 Pro Max sales will begin in the Middle East, Europe, and then North America. ‌‌Apple Stores‌‌ globally are opening up right around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.