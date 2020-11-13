Filmfare Spotlight: Amit Sadh talks about his struggles, success and what keeps him going

















With Filmfare Spotlight, we aim to showcase and celebrate exceptional talent that not only proved their mettle with movies on the big screen but made a name of themselves in the OTT space as well. One such talent that has emerged successful on the digital platform has been the extremely talented and suave Amit Sadh.

He made his transition from television to the big screen and after years of hard work has become one bankable actor with projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Avrodh, Shakuntala Devi, Yaara this year itself.

As he enjoys and revels in his success, host Rahul Gangwani finds out what keeps him grateful for what he has achieved in his life so far. He recalls the days he had nothing and how he evolved with his hardships and became the man he is today.

He also speaks adorably about his dogs who are the biggest joys in his life.

Catch him candid in conversation on today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight now.