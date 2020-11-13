Family caught hot tub lung disease from their pool

A family in Queensland caught an infection known as hot tub lung, from their family swimming pool.

The 17-year-old teenager initially went to hospital with a cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

The Journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology said it's the only case of the type it has seen. (Supplied)

He was so sick, he needed oxygen, the Journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology, said.

His brother, 14, had similar symptoms, and his mother had a cough for weeks.

The father and grandmother also became sick.

The teenager had spent months recuperating from a broken ankle in the family media room next to the pool, the report said.

The grandmother didn’t even live at the house, but often visited.

The doctors who wrote the Journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology report said it’s the only case of the type they had seen seen.

They said hot tub lung (HTL) is caused by exposure and inhalation of a certain kind of bacteria, traditionally from hot water steam.

“We present, to our knowledge, the only case of HTL occurring from an indoor swimming pool affecting five members of a family, in which one member was not a resident of the household,” the report, said.

“Further questioning identified that the family’s indoor swimming pool had recently transitioned from chlorine‐based sanitation to a non‐chlorine based infiltration system,” the report, said.