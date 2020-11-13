Exclusive: Amit Sadh talks about Sushant Singh Rajput and how things have changed since his demise

In today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight, host Rahul Gangwani chatted with the ever positive Amit Sadh about his successes, life lessons and what he cherishes most about his work.

When asked about what he admired the most about his Kai Po Che co-star, Sushant Signh Rajput, Amit chose to share a beautiful anecdote instead. He revealed that on his recent flight from Kullu to Delhi, his boarding pass sequence was SSR and how it made him feel that the late actor was still around him.

He further spoke of how the world is changing and Sushant’s sudden demise has been a big part of the said change. He added that if one isn’t affected by the loss of a human being, they do not have any right to tell stories about people.

Watch the full episode below and find out more about what Amit said about his work and what’s to come.