Elon Musk, Tesla Inc CEO, say he may have coronavirus

The CEO has at times been dismissive and sowed doubts about COVID-19, questioning the virality of the disease and claiming fatality rates are overstated. In March, he predicted there would be close to zero new cases in the U.S. by April. Roughly 150,000 cases are now being reported in the country each day.

Musk travels regularly on his private jet between work sites for Tesla and the rocket company he runs, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. His plane touched down in Berlin last week, where he conducted in-person interviews with applicants to work at the factory Tesla is building near the German capital.

Germany has been struggling to contain a second wave of the virus and this month closed bars, restaurants and leisure facilities, while keeping businesses open. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has urged citizens to keep social contacts to a minimum and avoid non-essential travel.

Tesla was forced to temporarily halt work at its just-opened plant near Shanghai early this year, though it was the shutdown of its main factory in the U.S. that stoked controversy. The company resisted idling the facility until local officials called the facility in Fremont, California a public health risk.

Musk then ranted about shutdown orders, calling them fascist and undemocratic. After the California county where the factory is located initially told Tesla it couldn’t reopen, the company sued and the CEO threatened to relocate operations to other states. Production restarted before the county gave the go-ahead and the suit was later dropped.